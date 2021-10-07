NHP: Driver in high-speed I-80 chase tried to hit DOT crew

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State troopers arrested a man in a stolen car following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 east of Reno that reached speeds up to 110 mph and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon after they say he tried to run over three state transportation workers The Nevada Highway Patrol says it joined Reno police in pursuit of the Honda sedan Tuesday on I-80 in Reno. The patrol says he headed southbound on SR-427 toward Fernley and steered onto the shoulder to try to strike three NDOT workers, who were able to seek cover behind a dump truck. 35-year-old Jose Delacruz was arrested in Lyon County.