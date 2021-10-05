Gambling expo returns, masked and vaccinated, to Las Vegas

AP Nevada

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino industry leaders and vendors riding a resurgence of gambling after coronavirus closures are gathering in-person for an annual conference this week in Las Vegas. The Global Gaming Expo is being held with strict coronavirus mask and vaccination rules after meeting virtually a year ago. The event at The Venetian Expo center has drawn up to 27,000 attendees in recent years. Nonsmoking advocates held a separate event at the expo on Tuesday to praise states and tribes around the country with smoke-free casinos. They said they want smoking banned also in casinos in Nevada and again in New Jersey, where a temporary coronavirus ban expired in July.