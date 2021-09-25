Retired Nevada Guard general and ex-Reid aide, dead at 64

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A retired Nevada Army National Guard major general who was a former longtime aide to ex-U.S. Sen. Harry Reid has died. Robert T. Herbert was 64. The guard’s announcement of Herbert’s death didn’t specify how he died but the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Herbert died in a car crash. Herbert enlisted in the Army at age 18 and had a 42-year military career that included serving as a helicopter pilot and holding senior guard leadership posts before retiring in 2018. While an aide to Reid from 2001 to 2017, Herbert managed spending bills and advised Reid on defense and other matters.