Governor: Nevada getting first 150 Afghans for resettlement

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — About 150 people from Afghanistan are coming to Nevada, where state officials say about 100 will go to the Reno-Sparks area and about 50 to the Las Vegas area. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said Tuesday the first people to arrive under the federal Afghan Placement and Assistance program aren’t available for immediate interviews due to safety concerns. The state awaits word from the U.S. State Department about how many Afghan refugees and special immigrant visa holders will eventually be sent to Nevada. The Democratic governor says the state is and will continue to be welcoming for all. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Deacon Thomas Roberts says a lack of affordable housing is a key factor in the resettlement plan.