Virus surge twice as bad in Reno as Vegas; hospitals filling

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The state hospital association is urging Nevadans to stay out of hospital emergency rooms except in true emergencies, especially in northern Nevada where a resurgence in COVD-19 cases continues at a rate twice as high as the Las Vegas area. The head of the association said Wednesday many hospital emergency departments in northern Nevada are at capacity with patients. The 30-day average number of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has increased five-fold in the Reno-Sparks area over the past six weeks. Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick says they’ve climbed from 354 at the beginning of August to 1,621 now. The statewide rate is 951.