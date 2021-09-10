Raiders’ potential on defense must translate to results

AP Nevada

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock retained several things from former coach Bill Parcells after playing for the New York Giants in 1982 and ’83. One quote resonates nearly 40 years later. “He always said,” Mayock recalled recently, “’potential means you ain’t done a damn thing yet.’” Well, the Raiders’ retooled defense has potential. Ready or not, the offensively charged Baltimore Ravens invade Las Vegas for “Monday Night Football,” with dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the way one year after he led the league with 6.3 rushing yards per attempt.