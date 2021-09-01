Vegas freeway closed by wreck involving overturned tanker

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities say a three-vehicle crash involving an overturned gasoline tanker has closed a freeway and that clearing the wreck likely will last through the Wednesday morning commute. The wreck in the northbound lanes closed U.S. 95 in both directions between Rancho Drive and Jones. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said a hazardous materials team was at the scene and that the situation was “under control. The agency said there was no fire and that no injuries were reported.