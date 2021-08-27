Vegas schools task force created to craft anti-racism policy

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School officials in Las Vegas have assigned a task force to craft an anti-racism policy by next January. That’s amid calls from parents for the Clark County School District to follow a new state anti-discrimination law — and efforts by officials to avoid a culture wars flashpoint. Critical race theory is not taught in the district, Superintendent Jesus Jara told school trustees Thursday. The theory is a framework centered on the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of whites in society. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the school board discussion follows passage this year by the Nevada Legislature of a law that includes racial discrimination in existing anti-bullying laws.