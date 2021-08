Truck driver hurt in crash closing key Las Vegas freeway

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A key freeway heading into downtown Las Vegas was closed on Tuesday after a crash involving two semitrailer trucks left at least one person injured. Las Vegas firefighters said they extricated one driver from the wreckage of the crash a little before 9 a.m. on northbound U.S. 95. Traffic from Henderson to Las Vegas backed up for several miles and motorists were diverted off the freeway at Boulder Highway. Fire officials reported a fuel leak and photos provided by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue showed a load of decorative rocks spilled from one trailer. The closure affected the freeway heading into the busy Spaghetti Bowl interchange and Interstate 15.