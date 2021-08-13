Storefront collapse in Las Vegas hurts four, none seriously

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say four people were treated for unspecified minor injuries after a storefront collapse at Las Vegas supermarket. A Clark County fire official told reporters that firefighters responding about 6:20 a.m. Friday pulled one person from debris in front of the La Bonita market east of the Las Vegas Strip. That person and three others were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening. It wasn’t mmediately clear how many people were in the store. It was just past opening time. Deli supervisor Adolfo Navarrete told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he and about a dozen employees escaped out a back door to safety.