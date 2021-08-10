Raiders DT Gerald McCoy hopes to prove he’s not done yet

AP Nevada

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Gerald McCoy knew he was at the point where many NFL careers end. The veteran defensive tackle ruptured his quad tendon during training camp with the Dallas Cowboys last year. He hasn’t played since, but the Las Vegas Raiders took a chance on him and signed him last week. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound McCoy has vowed not to take his latest opportunity for granted. The Raiders signed him to bring depth to their defensive line and leadership to their young unit. McCoy’s influence has already been felt during meetings.