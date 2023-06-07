Looking back on the last time a senior British royal testified in court — in the 19th century

When Prince Harry entered the witness box in his lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, he became the first senior member of the royal family to testify in court since the late 19th century. The last was Queen Victoria’s eldest son, Prince Albert Edward. He testified twice, first in the divorce proceedings of a woman he was accused of having an affair with, which he denied, and later in a slander case involving a man accused of cheating at cards. He was known at the time as the Prince of Wales and went on to become King Edward VII.

