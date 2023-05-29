Motorist with sign claiming to have an explosive device drives to Canadian border
HOULTON, Maine (AP) — Officials say the driver of vehicle with a sign indicating there was an explosive device on board led Maine State Police on a chase on Interstate 95 to the Canadian border. State Police say a trooper fired shots late Monday morning after the driver attempted to maneuver toward the Canadian port of entry, and he surrendered without injury. Police have identified the motorist as a Rhode Island man. Crime scene technicians and the Maine State Police Bomb Squad are expected to be at the scene through the night. Officials say there was no danger to the public.