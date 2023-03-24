Macron’s office: Algeria envoy returning to Paris, spat ends

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron’s office says Algeria’s ambassador to France, recalled home in February, will be returning to his post in the coming days. It’s a sign that the latest diplomatic spat between the two countries has been resolved. The envoy was recalled after a well-known Algerian militant was whisked to France from Tunisia on Feb. 6 with the help of French diplomats, a move that defied an official demand for her to be returned home. Amira Bouraoui also holds French nationality. Algiers had said her flight to France amounted to an “illegal exfiltration.” Macron’s office said Friday that the Algerian president informed him in a phone call that the ambassador would be returning to Paris shortly.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.