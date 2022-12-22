West Point moves to vanquish Confederate symbols from campus
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Military Academy in West Point will begin taking down memorials commemorating figures of the Confederacy. During the holiday break, a portrait of Gen. Robert E. Lee dressed in his Confederate uniform will be removed from the school’s library, where it has been hanging since the 1950s. It will also remove the stone bust of Lee at Reconciliation Plaza. And Lee’s quote about honor will be stripped from the academy’s Honor Plaza. The moves are part of a Department of Defense directive issued in October ordering the academy to address racial injustice and do away with installations that “commemorate or memorialize the Confederacy.”