Warren Jeffs’ nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The nephew of an imprisoned polygamous leader is facing kidnapping charges after his sister told law enforcement that he was keeping her from her daughter. Prosecutors in Utah this week filed charges after not being able to locate the child or Heber Jeffs, who was helping his sister raise the girl. His uncle is Warren Jeffs, the president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The polygamy-practicing church is an offshoot of the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church. Jeffs has been serving a life sentence in federal prison in Texas since being found guilty of child sexual abuse in 2011.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.