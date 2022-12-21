Judge won’t overturn convictions in Kansas murder case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge declined to order a new trial for two men who said a controversial police detective helped send them to prison for a 1997 murder they didn’t commit. Judge Gunnar Sundby said Wednesday that 46-year-old Brian Betts and 52-year-old Celester McKinney did not prove they should receive a new trial despite a “cloud of doubt” over former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski. The cousins’ uncle testified that Golubski pressured him into identifying the two men as the shooters in the death of Gregory Miller in 1997. Golubski is facing federal charges of sexually assaulting two females and a separate indictment alleging he was part of a sex trafficking ring involving girls.

