Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism

LONDON (AP) — British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson says he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt” with a scathing column about Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints. The host of Amazon’s “The Grand Tour” wrote in tabloid newspaper The Sun that he hated the former Meghan Markle “on a cellular level” and dreamed of her being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed. Britain’s press regulator said it had received more than 6,000 complaints about the column, and it was condemned by many public figures. Clarkson said on Twitter that he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

