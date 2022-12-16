3 dead following crash between bus and truck in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say two men and one woman have died following a crash that involved a passenger bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64. Police say in a news release that the crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Friday in York County near Williamsburg. All 23 passengers on the bus were not wearing seat belts. The drivers of both vehicles and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. State police and a local medical examiner’s office are working to confirm the identities of the passengers who died and to notify their families.

