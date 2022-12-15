Feds order review of power-grid security after attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered a review of security standards at the nation’s far-flung electricity transmission network. The review follows shootings at two electric substations in North Carolina that damaged equipment and caused more than 45,000 customers to lose power. The order by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission directs officials to study the effectiveness of existing reliability standards for the physical security of the nation’s power grid and determine whether they need to be improved. FERC Chairman Richard Glick said Thursday that security and reliability of the nation’s electric grid is one of the agency’s top priorities.

