2 injured in single-engine plane crash on Kauai in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Two people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Lihue Airport on Kauai Island in Hawaii. The Federal Aviation Administration says there were two people on board the plane Beechcraft BE77 which crashed around noon Thursday. The Kauai Fire Department says the injured were taken to a medical center in stable but serious condition. The state Department of Transportation says the plane went down off Lihue Airport property and the crash didn’t affect commercial flights. Firefighters, police officers and paramedics responded to the crash.

