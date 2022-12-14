Man gets 2.5 years for buying gun used to kill Chicago cop

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to making an illegal “straw” purchase of a handgun later used to kill a Chicago police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison. Thirty-year-old Jamel Danzy of Hammond was sentenced in a federal courtroom full of Chicago police officers and the mother of Officer Ella French, who was slain in August 2021. Danzy had pleaded guilty in July to one count of federal firearm conspiracy. Two brothers are awaiting trial on first-degree murder and other felonies stemming from the shooting that killed French, 29, and wounded her partner after they had stopped an SUV with expired tags on Chicago’s South Side.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.