Mark your calendars, theater lovers: Tony Awards are June 11
By The Associated Press
The producers of the Tony Awards have set June 11 for the show that celebrates the best of Broadway and are setting it in a new location, more than a hundred blocks north of the theater district. The telecast will be broadcast live from the lush and elegant United Palace in New York City, a 3,400-seat venue in uptown Washington Heights that is Manhattan’s fourth-largest theater. It opened in 1930 and hosts concerts, movie premieres and events. The awards eligibility cut-off date is April 27 and nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced May 2.