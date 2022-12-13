Judge rules against Oklahoma in attempt to execute inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has rejected Oklahoma’s attempt to have a federal prisoner transferred to state custody so he can be executed. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor issued his decision on Tuesday. O’Connor denied Oklahoma’s request to have inmate John Hanson transferred from federal custody to Oklahoma. Oklahoma sued the Federal Bureau of Prisons in October for refusing the transfer. Federal prison officials previously denied Oklahoma’s request, saying the transfer was “not in the public’s best interest.” Hanson was sentenced to death in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, after he was convicted of killing a woman in 1999. He’s also serving a life sentence in federal prison for several other crimes.

