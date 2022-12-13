Indiana appealing 2nd court decision blocking abortion ban
By TOM DAVIES
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A second legal challenge that has blocked Indiana’s abortion ban from being enforced could also be headed to the state Supreme Court. The Indiana attorney general’s office has asked the state’s highest court to review a county judge’s Dec. 2 ruling that the abortion ban adopted in August violates the state’s religious freedom law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence in 2015. The office argued in a court filing Friday that the Supreme Court should take over the case as it has done with another judge’s ruling from September. The filing said only the state Supreme Court can provide a final answer on the Legislature’s authority to limit abortions.