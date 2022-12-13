Bodies of 27 migrants found in Chad desert, says UN group

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The International Organization for Migration says it is “shocked and saddened” by the discovery of the bodies of 27 migrants including four children in the Chadian desert. The migration organization said Tuesday that the migrants left in a pick-up truck nearly a year and a half ago from Moussoro, a town in west-central Chad. They are believed to have gotten lost deep in the desert when the truck broke down and they died of thirst. The migration organization said that more than 5,600 people have died or gone missing trying to cross the Sahara Desert in the last eight years with 110 migrant deaths recorded in Chad, including these most recent ones.

