AP seeks to protect access to records of death row inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Associated Press has filed a motion seeking to protect public access to records detailing the treatment of a Tennessee death row inmate who cut off his penis while on suicide watch. Attorneys for the state are seeking a protective order to prevent the disclosure of records that include any footage of Henry Hodges inside the prison. They argue that disclosure is a security risk. Hodges wants the video made public and accuses the state of trying to hide its treatment of him. The Associated Press on Thursday filed a motion to intervene, arguing that the state hasn’t made the case for a security risk and that the public’s interest in the state’s treatment of prisoners favors disclosure.

