Greece: Call for calm after unrest following police shooting

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government is calling for calm after overnight unrest in an Athens neighborhood and an area outside the country’s second-largest city following the police shooting of a Roma teenager. Protesters in the industrial eastern Athens neighborhood of Aspropyrgos allegedly torched a local tire business and a bus and set up burning barricades in the streets. Authorities issued a warning to residents of Aspropyrgos around midnight Wednesday to remain indoors with windows and doors closed. Often-violent protests have broken out in Thessaloniki, Athens and other areas since Monday, when the police chase of a 16-year-old who allegedly drove off from a gas station without paying ended with the youth being shot.

