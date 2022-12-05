British man killed, another wounded in St Lucia bar shooting

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — One British man has been killed and another wounded in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia, according to the U.K.’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Local media report that the shooting occurred late Saturday at a bar in the capital of Soufriere. No one has been arrested. The British man who died was identified as Donnie McKinnon. He was living in St. Lucia but previously worked at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Scotland. The hotel’s statement to The Associated Press describes McKinnon as a “lovely, unassuming and very popular guy.”

