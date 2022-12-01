Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The 22-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the case of a University of Mississippi student who has been missing since early July was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. faces a murder charge for the suspected killing of 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Third Circuit Court District Attorney Ben Creekmore and Herrington’s defense attorney reached an agreement for Herrington to become eligible for bond while surrendering his passport and wearing an ankle monitor. Lee was well-known in Oxford’s LGBTQ community. His body has yet to be found after his July 8 disappearance. Legal proceedings are ongoing, and Herrington will face a grand jury.

