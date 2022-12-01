Lufthansa settles dispute with excluded Jewish passengers

BERLIN (AP) — German airline Lufthansa said Thursday that it has reached a settlement with most members of a group of Orthodox Jewish passengers who weren’t allowed to board a flight in Frankfurt earlier this year after some had refused to wear masks. Lufthansa apologized after the incident on May 4, which involved passengers from New York transiting at Germany’s biggest airport for a flight to Budapest. The airline said it had “reached a settlement with the vast majority of the passengers.” It gave no details and declined to confirm a report by aviation news site Simple Flying that Lufthansa agreed to pay $21,000 to each person who was denied boarding.

