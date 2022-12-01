Clyburn elected House Dems’ assistant leader, averts contest

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats unanimously chose Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina for a new role in party leadership next year. They averted a potentially divisive internal party struggle when a challenger to Clyburn withdrew. The civil rights leader who is close to President Joe Biden will take on the role of assistant party leader. Ahead of voting, Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, who is openly gay, dropped his challenge. Cicilline won assurances from Democratic leaders that LGBTQ voices would be represented at the leadership table. The parties are reorganizing after Republicans won control of the House in the November election.

By LISA MASCARO and MEG KINNARD Associated Press

