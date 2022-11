KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says that at least 10 students have been killed when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in Wednesday’s blast in Aybak, the capital of the northern Samangan province. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

