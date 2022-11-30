SUV crashes into Florida fireworks store, sparking huge fire

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man drove his SUV into a fireworks store, sparking a huge fire in a crash. The driver was killed. Florida Today reports that the Phantom Fireworks store in West Melbourne, Florida, was destroyed in the blaze and explosions. Authorities say the 53-year-old driver on Monday had rear-ended another vehicle before plowing into the store. A witness says sparks and rockets flew in all directions as firefighters tried to douse the flames. Authorities didn’t release the name of the driver and are continuing to investigate the crash.

