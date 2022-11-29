Oregon senator’s fiery words test free speech limits

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president says he’s pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen. Brian Boquist give 12 hours’ notice before coming to the Oregon State Capitol. The “interim safety measures” had been ordered by the committee to give state police time to bolster security in Boquist’s presence. Boquist says he’s still pursuing a lawsuit against Senate President Peter Courtney and two other Democratic lawmakers. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a lower court’s decision to toss the lawsuit.

