Iran bolsters border security to prevent ‘infiltration’

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iranian state news reports Tehran has sent additional units of special forces to fortify its northern border with Iraq and clamp down on what it says is infiltration by Kurdish opposition groups. The state run news agency IRNA quoted a top Iranian general saying the additional units were sent to the northern border region to fortify against Kurdish opposition groups and weapons smuggling from Iraq. It is a claim the groups deny and Iran has yet to provide evidence supporting its claims. Iraq also took decisions to formulate a plan to fortify its side of the frontier.

