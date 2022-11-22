Hard-working Colombian beetles clean garbage, retire as pets

TUNJA, Colombia (AP) — A Colombian company is using beetles to transform food waste into fertilizer— and then sends some off to retirement as pets in Japan. The yellow-and-black bugs can grow up to 6.5 inches long as adults. In their larval stage, they chew through garbage in a rural area around the city of Tunja and leave behind fertilizer rich in nitrogen and phosphorous. As adults, some are headed for scientific labs. And a lucky few embark on a future across the Pacific in Japan, where beetles are popular as pets.

