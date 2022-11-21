Obama to campaign for Warnock on Dec. 1 before Ga. runoff
By BILL BARROW
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Barack Obama will campaign again for Sen. Raphael Warnock as the Georgia Democrat tries to withstand a strong challenge from Republican Herschel Walker. Obama’s return trip to Georgia is scheduled for Dec. 1, the eve of the final day of early in-person voting that has proven critical to Democrats in recent years. Warnock and Walker face a runoff election on Dec. 6. Obama is the only significant national Democrat to campaign in person for Warnock, who has spent much of his reelection bid aiming for independent voters and even moderate Republicans, in addition to Democrats’ core supporters.