Funeral held for first of 2 Poles killed in missile blast

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A funeral has been held for one of two Polish men who died in a missile explosion near the border with Ukraine. Boguslaw Wos and another man died on Tuesday in Przewodow, a small Polish farming community, as Ukraine was defending itself against a barrage of Russian missiles. Western officials have said it appeared that a Ukrainian air defense missile went astray and landed across the border. Poland, NATO and the United States say they believe Russia is to blame because the Ukrainian missile would not have misfired had the country not faced the Russian onslaught. Wos’ funeral was held in a local church on Saturday. The second victim is to be buried Sunday.

