Man with Adam Toledo when he was shot by police is acquitted

CHICAGO (AP) — A man accused of shooting at a car while standing alongside 13-year-old Adam Toledo moments before the teen was fatally shot last year by a Chicago police officer has been found not guilty of weapons charges. Twenty-three-year-old Ruben Roman stood trial this week on charges that were not directly related to the death of Toledo. The teen’s killing spurred protests and calls for reform to the Chicago Police Department’s foot pursuit policies. The charges were three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of recklessly discharging a firearm. They stemmed from Roman’s alleged actions while with Toledo just before the shooting.

