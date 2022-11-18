Judge turns away Psaki’s effort to quash subpoena

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia has refused to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana. The states allege the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed the motion in federal court in Alexandria. She says a deposition would place an undue burden on her. The Justice Department supported her efforts to quash. But a U.S. magistrate transferred the case to Louisiana, where the lawsuit was filed and a judge has already ordered her deposition. Psaki is expected to appeal.

