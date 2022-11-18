Iranians protest at funeral for child killed in shooting

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A large anti-government protest has erupted in Iran at the funeral for a child killed in a shooting that his mother blamed on security forces. It’s the latest in a wave of demonstrations that have flared across the country over the past two months. Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of protesters at the funeral on Friday in the southwestern city of Izeh. Protests also erupted in the eastern city of Zahedan, which has seen the deadliest violence since the nationwide demonstrations began. The protests began after the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman who was being held by Iran’s morality police, quickly escalating into calls for an end to four decades of clerical rule.

