EXPLAINER: Why are states having lethal injection problems?

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A scheduled execution in Alabama was called off Thursday after prison officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs into. The stoppage of the execution is the latest in a long history of problems with lethal injections since Texas became the first state to use the method in 1982. Numerous other states that use lethal injection have encountered various problems with the execution method in the past 40 years. Among those problems are difficulty finding usable veins, needles becoming disengaged or problems with the lethal chemicals. Following is a look at some of the issues states across the country are facing when it comes to lethal injections.

