New stadium for soccer’s NYCFC to be built next to Mets home

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced plans for a 25,000-seat stadium for Major League Soccer’s New York City Football Club. The $780 million stadium is slated to open in 2027 in the neighborhood known as Willets Point. City officials said Wednesday that the stadium will anchor a 23-acre redevelopment project that will also include 2,500 units of affordable housing, a new public school and a hotel. The new stadium will be New York City’s first venue dedicated to professional soccer. NYCFC has played the majority of its home games at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx since joining the league in 2015.

