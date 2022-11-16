McConnell faces challenge from Scott as GOP senators regroup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are meeting behind closed doors as Republican leader Mitch McConnell faces a striking challenge to his long career. The renegade bid from the party’s campaign chief, GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, comes amid fallout from the midterm elections. They are meeting Wednesday in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol on Wednesday, a site used by senators for their most serious of private discussions. A confident McConnell appears certain he will survive politically. Scott has long feuded with McConnell over the party’s approach to reclaiming a Senate majority.

By LISA MASCARO, BRIAN SLODYSKO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

