Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait has put to death seven prisoners in a rare mass execution in the small, oil-rich nation despite international criticism. The state-run KUNA news agency confirmed the executions took place Wednesday, despite an international outcry. It identified those killed as three Kuwaiti men, one Kuwaiti woman, a Syrian man, a Pakistani man and an Ethiopian woman. Kuwait said the executions took place at its central prison. It did not identify the method it used to carry out the executions, though the sheikhdom typically hangs its condemned prisoners. However, it can use firing squads as well.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.