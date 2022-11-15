Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. But plenty of other artists nominated expressed their surprise and joy after the nominations were announced Tuesday. Lizzo, who is nominated for six Grammys including song of the year, tweeted her disbelief after the nomination livestream concluded. In a statement, Miranda Lambert calls her nominations “an absolute honor” and says she’s “so proud to be representing the country music community.” Taylor Swift, who picked up four nominations, says on Instagram “it’s momentous and surreal” that she’s nominated for song of the year for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

By NARDOS HAILE The Associated Press

