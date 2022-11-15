Albania: Wrong for Britain to blame Tirana on migrants
By LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister says Britain is carrying out a “calculated attack” on his country by blaming it for the increased number of immigrants crossing the English Channel illegally. Edi Rama on Tuesday said that the new British Cabinet was scapegoating Albanians because it “has gone down a blind alley with its new policy resulting from Brexit.” Britain has seen more than 40,000 migrants crossing the Channel this year, a record high. One-third of them are Albanians. Interior minister Suella Braverman described the arrivals as an “invasion on our southern coast” also blaming Albanian criminal gangs for “abusing” Britain’s asylum system and modern slavery laws.