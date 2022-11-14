Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. Boise television station KTVB reports Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators believe Sarah Wondra, 35, may have had knowledge of the child’s death. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death, a felony. Michael Vaughan was last seen outside July 27, 2021 outside his family home in the rural southwestern Idaho town of Fruitland. Police and other law enforcement agencies searched the region for months, but no sign of the child was found.

