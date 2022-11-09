Why AP called the Kansas governor’s race for Laura Kelly

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly ultimately had enough of a lead that her GOP challenger couldn’t have caught her even if he’d won all remaining votes. That’s what enabled The Associated Press to call the Kansas governor’s race for Kelly on Wednesday. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for reelection this year in a state carried by former President Donald Trump in 2020. Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt had aimed to beat her by tying her to President Joe Biden and blaming the two Democrats for high inflation. Independent and moderate GOP voters lifted Kelly to victory four years ago.

